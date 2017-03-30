Sports Listen

Former ‘Top Model’ contestant among Houston shooting victims

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 2:15 pm < a min read
HOUSTON (AP) — One of the four people wounded in a Houston shooting that also killed two victims was a former contestant on “America’s Next Top Model” and the sister of one of the men who died.

Court records identified 32-year-old Brandy Rusher as one of the wounded. She appeared on the reality TV show in 2005. Authorities identified one of two men killed as Rusher’s brother, Gary Rusher.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by relatives says Brandy Rusher remains hospitalized in critical condition. Family members declined comment Thursday.

Investigators say two groups of people argued Sunday night at an apartment complex, leading to gunshots.

Two brothers were arrested and remained jailed Thursday. Jeremy Jones was charged with capital murder of multiple persons. Harvey Jones was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

