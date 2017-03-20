Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Fox pulls Napolitano from…

Fox pulls Napolitano from air after Trump report

By DAVID BAUDER
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 10:37 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has pulled legal analyst Andrew Napolitano from the air after disavowing his on-air claim that British intelligence officials had helped former President Barack Obama spy on Donald Trump.

A Fox executive who spoke on condition of anonymity because it was a personnel matter said Napolitano has been benched and won’t be appearing on the air in the near future. The move was first reported by The Los Angeles Times.

The White House and President Trump quoted the Napolitano report in continuing to defend Trump’s unproven contention that Obama had wiretapped him at Trump Tower. FBI Director James Comey on Monday became the latest official to state that no evidence has been found to support the charge.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
Topics:
All News Entertainment News Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Fox pulls Napolitano from…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.