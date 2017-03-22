Sports Listen

Funeral held for pugnacious NY journalist Jimmy Breslin

March 22, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — New York political leaders from the last 50 years have joined Jimmy Breslin’s family in celebrating the life of the pugnacious journalist.

During the funeral Wednesday, Kevin Breslin alluded to his father’s gruffness. He thanked the assembled by joking: “I’m not sure that he would come here for any of us.”

Fellow columnist and longtime friend Michael Daly said nobody brought more honor to the New York City press pass than Breslin.

The program picture, from 1985, showed Breslin standing on the street. It was taken by Jill Krementz, a well-known photographer who’s the widow of Kurt Vonnegut.

Breslin died Sunday at age 88.

He spent decades battling corrupt politicians and championing the downtrodden in columns for the Daily News and other New York newspapers.

