Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Ghostbusters,' Kevin Hart win…

‘Ghostbusters,’ Kevin Hart win big at Kids’ Choice Awards

By master
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 9:48 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart and the bad bunny he plays in “The Secret Life of Pets” were both winners at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night..

Hart was named favorite villain for voicing Snowball, who claimed the prize for “most wanted pet” at the fan-voted show in Los Angeles. Hart also shared the “BFF” award with Dwayne Johnson, his co-star in “Central Intelligence.”

The “Ghostbusters” remake was a multiple winner, claiming the “favorite movie” award and acting honors for Chris Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy. “Finding Dory” was named favorite animated movie, and star Ellen DeGeneres was the favorite voice from an animated film.

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena hosted the ceremony at the Galen Center on the University of Southern California campus.

Advertisement

Other winners at the Saturday ceremony:

TV show (kids): “Henry Danger.”

TV show (family): “Fuller House.”

Reality show: “America’s Got Talent.”

Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Favorite frenemies: Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman in “Zootopia.”

Video game: “Just Dance 2017.”

Music group: Fifth Harmony.

Male singer: Shawn Mendes.

Female singer: Selena Gomez.

Soundtrack: “Suicide Squad.”

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Ghostbusters,' Kevin Hart win…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.