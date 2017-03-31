Sports Listen

Grant, Ingram to receive stars on Music City Walk of Fame

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 6:57 am < a min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian music singer Amy Grant and Nashville philanthropist Martha R. Ingram will be honored with stars on the Music City Walk of Fame next month in Tennessee.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. made the announcement Thursday. The ceremony will be at 1 p.m. April 27 in Walk of Fame Park.

The new stars will bring the total on the Walk of Fame to 76. Inductees are recognized for significant contributions to preserving Nashville’s musical heritage and for their contributions through music or other industry collaboration.

The Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile, which connects downtown to Music Row. The inductees are represented by permanent sidewalk medallions displayed in a star and guitar design.

