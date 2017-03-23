Sports Listen

Greta Garbo’s former NYC apartment on market for $5.95M

March 23, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Film legend Greta Garbo’s former longtime apartment in New York City is up for sale for nearly $6 million.

The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2nFMaXm ) that the Swedish-born star’s seven-room Manhattan co-op overlooking the East River is on the market for $5.95 million, with monthly maintenance of nearly $9,100.

The co-op is located on the fifth floor of the 14-story Campanile building, located on East 52nd Street. Garbo lived there from 1954 until her death in 1990 at age 84.

The apartment is being sold by the family of Gray Reisfield, Garbo’s niece and sole heir to the actress’s estate. Reisfield and her husband occupied the co-op from around 1992 to 2013 before relocating to San Francisco.

Garbo was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1920s and ’30s.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

