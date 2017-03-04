Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 3:37 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — not available.

___

White House prepping government reorg executive order

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence.

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Leon Panetta, former defense secretary and CIA director.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rubio; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Gov. Eric Greitens, R-Mo.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.