Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By master
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 3:33 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” —Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Reps. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and Will Hurd, R-Texas.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Mulvaney; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House intelligence committee.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the House intelligence committee.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Price; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

