Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ariz.; George Shultz, former secretary of state.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

CNN’s “State of the Union” —Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

