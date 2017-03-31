Sports Listen

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 5:45 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz.; Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” —Haley; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House intelligence committee; Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Freedom Caucus founding chairman; Jason Lewis, R-Minn.

“Fox News Sunday” — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt; McConnell.

