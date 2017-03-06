Sports Listen

Harry Potter play gets 11 Olivier Awards nominations

LONDON (AP) — Magical adventure “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” leads the race for British theater’s Olivier Awards , with nominations in 11 categories including best new play.

Jamie Parker, who plays a grown-up Harry in the two-part, five-hour sequel to J.K. Rowling’s wizarding saga, is nominated for best actor. The show’s other nominations include director John Tiffany; Noma Dumezweni, a supporting actress contender for playing the adult Hermione Granger; and supporting actor nominee Anthony Boyle, who plays Slytherin student Scorpius Malfoy.

Among the acting nominees announced Monday for the Oliviers — Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards — are Ian McKellen for “No Man’s Land,” Tom Hollander for “Travesties,” Ed Harris for “Buried Child,”Glenda Jackson for “King Lear” and Ruth Wilson for “Hedda Gabler.”

Movie-inspired comedy “Groundhog Day,” which opens on Broadway next month, has eight nominations, including best new musical.

Kenneth Branagh will receive a special award for his contribution to theatre during the April 9 ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Named for the late actor Laurence Olivier, the prizes honor achievements in London theater, musicals, dance and opera.

