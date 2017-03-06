Sports Listen

Illinois governor offers school plans after rapper meeting

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:20 pm < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration is circulating a memo with options for funding Chicago Public Schools days after a meeting with Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper.

A Monday memo first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times outlines two options for the nation’s second-largest school district to receive $215 million in pension relief Rauner vetoed last year. The cash-strapped district had factored the funding into its annual budget. Rauner says it should’ve been tied to larger pension reforms.

The Chicago-native rapper, whose name is Chancelor Bennett, planned a news conference Monday at a school.

Rauner and Chance met Friday to discuss CPS funding after the artist asked for a sit-down. He attended city schools.

However, Chance says the meeting didn’t go as planned and Rauner left him with “vague answers.”

