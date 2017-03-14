Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'I'm coming for you':…

‘I’m coming for you’: Whoopi Goldberg blasts fake web story

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 2:20 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg is blasting a fake-news website that ran a story she claims “endangered” her life.

The host of ABC’s “The View” on Monday condemned a story that circulated last week falsely claiming that she said Navy SEAL widow Carryn Owens appeared at President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress for the “attention.”

Goldberg said this “horrible lie” jeopardized many great relationships she has with vets and their spouses and that it “endangered” her family’s life and her own.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

The Underground Report, which has removed the story, calls itself “a news and political satire web publication” reporting “often in semi-real or mostly fictitious ways.”

Advertisement

Unsatisfied with that fine-print disclaimer, Goldberg vowed to take legal action against the Underground Report writer, warning, “I’m gonna get my lawyer and I’m coming for you.”

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'I'm coming for you':…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.