Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Jennifer Garner calls for…

Jennifer Garner calls for Congress to boost education funds

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 10:23 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jennifer Garner has called on Congress to do more to support early childhood education.

The actress testified Thursday on Capitol Hill in support of education programs for preschoolers in poverty. Garner recalled growing up in West Virginia around children in poverty. She told lawmakers that she “couldn’t stand up for them back then, but I can stand up for their families now.”

She says by investing in early childhood education programs, like Head Start, “we can intervene in these children’s lives in time to make a difference.”

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Garner is a mother of three and was testifying before a House subcommittee on behalf of child advocacy group Save the Children. Garner is a member of the organization’s board of trustees.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Jennifer Garner calls for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA employees protest proposed budget cuts to agency

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.