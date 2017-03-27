Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Justices won't hear appeal…

Justices won’t hear appeal in music copyright dispute

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 9:36 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal from record companies that want to pursue copyright infringement claims against music site Vimeo for hosting unauthorized recordings from the Beatles, Elvis Presley and other classic artists.

The justice on Monday left in place a federal appeals court ruling that said websites are protected from liability even for older music recorded before 1972.

Capital Records and other music companies sued Vimeo for violating copyright laws based on 199 videos uploaded by users. A federal judge ruled a federal “safe harbor” law did not cover pre-1972 recordings that are protected by state law.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

But a New York federal appeals court overturned that ruling, saying service providers would incur heavy costs to monitor every posting or risk “crushing liabilities” under state law.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Entertainment News Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Justices won't hear appeal…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

USDA calls for 'hungry pests' public awareness

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.