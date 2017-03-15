Sports Listen

Lawyer for Oregon standoff leader sees charges dismissed

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 11:15 pm < a min read
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed criminal charges against the lawyer for the leader of the armed occupation at an Oregon wildlife refuge.

U.S. marshals tackled Marcus Mumford and zapped him with a stun gun as he argued with a judge last fall over releasing his client, Ammon Bundy, shortly after his acquittal in the standoff.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/GNYJyX ) that U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour on Wednesday carried out a request from prosecutors. Acting U.S. Attorney John Harrington declined to explain why they wanted to dismiss the case now.

Mumford had been charged with failing to comply with official signs that prohibit the disruption of federal officers’ work and failing to comply with a federal officer’s direction to stop resisting.

His lawyer said the marshals engaged in “outrageous” misconduct.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

The Associated Press

