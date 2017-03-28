Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full transcript of our online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Library patron returns book…

Library patron returns book he took in 1982, plus $200

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 3:42 pm < a min read
Share

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A patron who stole a book from a Montana library in 1982 has returned it after reading it at least 25 times, having it restored and having the author sign it.

The man said having the stolen copy of Richard Matheson’s 1975 novel “Bid Time Return” had been bugging him. He included a $200 donation to the Great Falls Library and in a letter asked for forgiveness.

The Great Falls Tribune reports (gftrib.com/2odP7vI) the man said he considered the book one of the greatest sci-fi/romance stories ever written.

Read the full transcript of our online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

Matheson is best known for his 1954 novel “I Am Legend” which was made into a movie starring Will Smith in 2007.

Advertisement

Library Director Kathy Mora recently told trustees that while she didn’t condone the theft, “the effort and funds he put into caring for the book are remarkable.”

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

Topics:
All News Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Library patron returns book…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Mixed-martial artist teaches airman at USO show

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.