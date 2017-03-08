Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Lily Collins forgives her…

Lily Collins forgives her father, Phi Collins, in new book

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 12:51 pm < a min read
Share

The actress daughter of Phil Collins has forgiven her father in her new book of essays.

In “Unfiltered,” Collins writes that she forgives her father for “not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected.” She adds that they can’t “rewrite the past” and it’s not too late for them “to move forward.”

Phil Collins and Lily’s mother, Jill Tavelman, divorced in 1996, when Lily was seven.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Lily Collins was nominated for a Golden Globe earlier this year for her role in Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply.”

Advertisement

Her book was released Tuesday.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Lily Collins forgives her…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Makin Island conducts Navy security force sentry training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.