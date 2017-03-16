Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Louise Erdrich wins fiction…

Louise Erdrich wins fiction prize from book critics

By HILLEL ITALIE
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 8:17 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Louise Erdrich’s “LaRose” has won the National Book Critics Circle prize for fiction, an honor she first received more than 30 years ago for her debut novel “Love Medicine.”

The nonfiction prize went to Matthew Desmond’s “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” part of a wave of books about the class divide that have received increased attention since the political rise of Donald Trump. Other winners announced Thursday night were Hope Jahren’s “Lab Girl” for autobiography, Ruth Franklin’s “Shirley Jackson” for biography, Ishion Hutchinson’s “House of Lords and Commons” for poetry and Carol Anderson’s “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide” for criticism.

Margaret Atwood, whose “The Handmaid’s Tale” has returned to best-seller lists more than 30 years after its original release, was given an honorary award for lifetime achievement. The critics also gave a prize for best debut book to Yaa Gyasi, for her novel “Homegoing.” Michelle Dean, whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The New Republic and elsewhere, was cited for excellence in reviewing.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

The critics circle was founded in 1974 and consists of nearly 600 critics and book review editors from around the country.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Louise Erdrich wins fiction…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson visits Detroit High School named in his honor

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.