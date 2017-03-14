Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the D.C. area are open under a 3-hour delayed arrival. Option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Making waves: Rick Yancey…

Making waves: Rick Yancey plans a new ‘5th Wave’ novel

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 11:11 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Best-selling author Rick Yancey is ready to make new waves.

G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Yancey had a three-book deal, including at least one that continues his “5th Wave” science fiction series. The next “5th Wave” book, currently untitled, is scheduled for the spring of 2018. In a statement Tuesday, Yancey promised “new characters, surprising twists” and “non-stop action.”

According to the publisher, the first three works of the series have sold more than 3 million copies. A film adaptation, called “The 5th Wave,” came out last year and starred Chloë Grace Moretz as teen protagonist Cassie Sullivan.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Topics:
All News Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Making waves: Rick Yancey…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.