Man faces more charges after shooting involving Fetty Wap

By
The Associated Press March 29, 2017
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A hip-hop promoter arrested after a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown is also facing an armed robbery charge.

Passaic County prosecutors say Raheem Thomas had a handgun and hollow point bullets when he was arrested on the armed robbery charge, so he’s also facing weapons charges and a count of receiving stolen property.

Thomas is due to appear in court Wednesday. It’s unclear if he’s retained an attorney.

The shooting happened early Sunday on the street outside a Paterson deli. Police say Fetty Wap and several friends had become involved in a heated altercation with another group inside the deli. Three people were wounded, but Fetty Wap was OK.

Thomas is also charged with aggravated assault and having a gun after previously being convicted of a felony.

