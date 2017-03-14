Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the D.C. area are open under a 3-hour delayed arrival. Option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Moving memoir of terminal…

Moving memoir of terminal cancer up for Wellcome book prize

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 6:50 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — A doctor’s posthumously published account of his life with terminal cancer is among six finalists for the medically themed Wellcome Trust Book Prize.

Paul Kalanithi’s “When Breath Becomes Air” is among six books shortlisted for the prize, open to fiction or nonfiction works published in Britain that deal with medicine, health or illness. The American neurosurgeon completed the book before his death in 2015 at 37.

Finalists announced Tuesday include Suddhartha Mukherjee’s genetics study “The Gene,” Ed Young’s look at microbes, “I Contain Multitudes” and David France’s account of the fight against AIDS, “How to Survive a Plague.”

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Two novels are on the list: Sarah Moss’ “The Tidal Zone” and Maylis de Kerangal’s “Mend the Living.”

Advertisement

The winner of the 30,000 pound ($36,000) prize will be announced April 24.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Moving memoir of terminal…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds meth stashed in seats of car

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.