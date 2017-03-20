Sports Listen

Penelope Cruz to play Versace in ‘American Crime Story’

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Penelope Cruz is headed to television to play fashion designer Donatella Versace in the third installment of “American Crime Story” on FX.

The Academy Award-winning actress will star in the 10-episode series focused on the 1997 slaying of Versace’s brother, Gianni. Donatella Versace took over the famed fashion house after her brother was killed.

Co-executive produced by Ryan Murphy, the Versace story is expected to air in early 2018.

Cruz won a supporting actress Oscar in 2009 for “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” directed by Woody Allen. She has appeared in numerous other films including the blockbuster “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” with Johnny Depp.

Entertainment News
Top Stories

