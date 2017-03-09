‘Pokemon Go’ or no? Fans glad Niantic addressing complaints

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Few games have enjoyed both the meteoric rise and subsequent fall in popularity as “Pokemon Go.”

But the augmented-reality game remains profitable, and people are still playing, even if there aren’t the same throngs of people roaming parks with their eyes glued to their smartphones, looking for elusive virtual monsters from their childhood to appear right in front of them.

Some businesses and landmarks that last summer complained of disrespectful crowds and trespassers looking for Pokemon characters are probably happy that the game is past its heyday.

Still, the game has generated $1 billion revenue, and Niantic CEO John Hanke has insisted in recent interviews that “Pokemon Go” is no passing fad.

The game is trying to excite die-hard, lapsed and new players by the recent introduction of new virtual monsters and events set around holidays like Easter.