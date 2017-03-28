Sports Listen

President Trump asserts immunity against defamation claims

and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 4:02 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican President Donald Trump’s lawyers say he’s immune while president from defamation claims brought by a former contestant on his reality TV show “The Apprentice.”

The lawyers say in a New York state Supreme Court filing Monday they’ll formally ask for dismissal of the January claims by Summer Zervos. They say the Constitution immunizes Trump from being sued in state court while president.

The lawyers say a long line of U.S. Supreme Court cases requires courts to show deference to the president and his schedule.

Zervos was a contestant on Trump’s reality show in 2006. She sued after claiming at a news conference Trump made unwanted sexual contact with her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007.

Trump’s lawyers say he denies “these unfounded accusations” made in a “transparent politically-motivated attack.”

