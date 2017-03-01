Sports Listen

Prosecutors urge judge to reject latest Polanski motion

March 1, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say Roman Polanski’s efforts to unseal testimony in his long-running sex with a minor case should be denied unless the fugitive director returns to a Los Angeles courtroom.

A prosecutor wrote in a filing Wednesday that Polanski remains a fugitive and other judges have already ruled to keep the testimony sealed.

A hearing is scheduled for March 20.

Polanski’s attorney filed a motion last month seeking to unseal the testimony of the first prosecutor who handled his 1977 unlawful sex with a minor case.

The Oscar-winning director contends the judge back then reneged on a sentencing deal, forcing Polanski to flee. His travel has since been restricted to three countries: France, Poland and Switzerland.

