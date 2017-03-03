Sports Listen

Remy Ma has no chill: Rapper disses Nicki Minaj again

NEW YORK (AP) — Remy Ma has geared up for round two with Nicki Minaj.

Almost a week after releasing the hostile “Shether,” Ma debuted “Another One” on New York City radio station Hot 97 on Thursday. Unlike “Shelter,” ”Another One” is more upbeat and features audio of Mariah Carey at the top of the song. Carey and Minaj feuded as hosts on “American Idol.”

Minaj has yet to respond to Ma’s diss tracks. Some fans online posted that Ma’s second song was overkill and that she went too far.

Ma’s “Shether” earned praise after its release. The track features Ma rapping over Nas’ “Ether,” his infamous 2001 song dissing Jay Z. On “Shether,” Ma says Minaj uses a ghostwriter for her songs and also attacks her appearance.

