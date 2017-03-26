Reynolds and Fisher honored with humor, music and dance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Laughter, music and the tapping of dancing shoes reverberated throughout a public memorial to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

There were few tears throughout Saturday’s two-hour ceremony in Hollywood. The mother and daughter’s impact on film, culture and those who knew them was honored with a mix of photos, videos, and anecdotes that kept the audience laughing and applauding.

Hundreds of fans — some wearing “Star Wars” attire — attended the memorial.

A troupe from Reynolds’ dance studio performed an homage to “Singin’ in the Rain,” the film that catapulted Reynolds to stardom at age 19. In a tribute to Fisher’s “Star Wars” role as Princess Leia, a working R2D2 unit came on stage, mournfully beeping.

Advertisement

Fisher died Dec. 27 at age 60. Reynolds died the following day at age 84.

%@AP Links

APPHOTO CAWS118: The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles performs at the Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Memorial Service at The Forest Lawn on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) (25 Mar 2017)

<<APPHOTO CAWS118 (03/25/17)££

APPHOTO CAWS115: R2-D2 gets emotional when approaching the empty chair of Carrie Fisher at the Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Memorial Service at The Forest Lawn on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. Laughter, music and the tapping of dancing shoes reverberated throughout a public memorial to Reynolds and Fisher, which loved ones say is just how the actresses would have wanted it. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) (25 Mar 2017)

<<APPHOTO CAWS115 (03/25/17)££