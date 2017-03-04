Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Russia: Sarah Jessica Parker…

Russia: Sarah Jessica Parker can meet envoy if she wants

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 8:23 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign ministry says it would be happy to play matchmaker between American actress Sarah Jessica Parker and Moscow’s ambassador to the United States.

Parker on Thursday made a post on Instagram showing her typing at a computer, captioned: “I couldn’t help but wonder … had the Russian ambassador been meeting with everyone but me?”

Questions have arisen in Congress and the media about Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak’s meetings with members of the Trump administration.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

On Friday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mara Zakharova said on the ministry’s English-language account : “If #SarahJessicaParker desperately wants to meet Russian Ambassador to US -anything is possible. Sergey Ivanovich will be happy.”

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Russia: Sarah Jessica Parker…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.