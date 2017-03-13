Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Sculpture marking terror attacks…

Sculpture marking terror attacks goes up in Brussels near EU

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 12:43 pm < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — An artist has installed a memorial metal sculpture near the European Union headquarters to mark the recent terror attacks in Europe and Africa and will unveil it on the first anniversary of the March 22 Brussels attacks.

The sculpture by Belgian artist Jean-Henri Compere, titled “Wounded But Still Standing in Front of the Inconceivable,” was constructed from a pair of steel slabs raised skyward in an expression of hope.

On March 22, 2016, 32 people were killed in separate attacks on the Brussels airport and subway.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Compere’s work seeks to honor the victims of other mass attacks that have shaken Europe and Africa, including the ones in Paris and Nice, France; Bamako, Mali and Sousse, Tunisia during the past two years.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Sculpture marking terror attacks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior secretary meets with Glacier Nat'l Park management

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.