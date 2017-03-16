Sports Listen

Singer Billy Gilman honored by Rhode Island House

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 7:19 pm < a min read
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A runner-up on the NBC show “The Voice” has been honored by Rhode Island’s House of Representatives.

Richmond native Billy Gilman opened Thursday’s session by singing the national anthem. He was honored with a resolution introduced by Democratic Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, a big fan of the singing competition.

Gilman says he loves Rhode Island and he’s glad he could use his voice to make the state proud.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello calls Gilman a “Rhode Island treasure.”

The country singer released his debut album, “One Voice,” in 2000, when he was 12 years old. It sold more than 2 million copies.

Now 28, his career has seen a resurgence with his inclusion on the 11th season of “The Voice” last year.

