Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'SNL' star doesn't back…

‘SNL’ star doesn’t back away from Boston racism comment

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 2:06 pm < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che (CHAY) is not backing away from comments he made about Boston, when he called it the “most racist city” he has ever visited.

The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2n34WDF) reports that the co-anchor of “Weekend Update” told a Boston University crowd Thursday about how he received angry messages on social media after he made the comment on “SNL” the night before the Super Bowl.

He responded to one woman by urging her to “talk to your closest black friend and ask them to explain it to you.” He says the woman responded by answering, “Touche.”

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Che, who often jokes about President Donald Trump on the NBC show, told the audience he never apologizes for language or controversial statements because he’s “just trying to be more presidential.”

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'SNL' star doesn't back…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.