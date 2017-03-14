Sports Listen

‘SNL’ ‘Weekend Update’ segment gets summer prime-time run

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 2:19 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” gets the summer off, but “Weekend Update” will keep the political satire coming in prime time.

NBC said Tuesday that four episodes of “Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update” will air at 9 p.m. Thursday starting Aug. 10.

Michael Che and Colin Jost, who anchor the segment, will be joined by other “SNL” cast members, the network said.

“Weekend Update” has ventured away from its late-night turf into prime time before, but political tumult makes it an especially ripe opportunity for the faux newscast.

“SNL” is enjoying a ratings bounce from milking President Donald Trump’s election and the early days of his administration.

The season to date is the show’s most-watched in 24 years, with viewership up 26 percent over last year and averaging 11 million weekly, NBC said.

