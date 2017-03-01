Sports Listen

Spiritual medium Rebecca Rosen gets personal in new book

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 1:39 am 2 min read
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Spiritual medium Rebecca Rosen told one woman that a dead ex-boyfriend is sorry for abusing her while they dated, and she informed another that her late friend was slain.

That was within the first few minutes of Rosen’s recent appearance on a Detroit-area radio program.

She’s on a nationwide book tour in support of her third book, “What the Dead Have Taught Me About Living Well.” By her count, the 40-year-old Denver resident has done tens of thousands of psychic readings the past two decades, including the three she did live recently on WKQI-FM’s “Mojo in the Morning” show in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

“He really needs to make things right with you,” Rosen told the first woman, who burst into tears.

In her book, Rosen shares insights she has gained from years of communicating with angels, guides and other spirits from the “other side” and how she incorporates that into her life. Rosen also touches on skepticism about her work, recounting how a man at an event in Los Angeles looked at her “like most skeptics do — like I was crazy,” she wrote.

“A skeptic is healthy — to a certain degree,” Rosen told The Associated Press in between the radio appearance and an evening event that drew hundreds to a performing arts center. “You need to be discerning, because you don’t know that you can trust me. I know you can trust me. … (If) you keep an open mind, an open heart, then there’s room for a spirit to work through me to show you this is real.”

Rosen has risen to prominence thanks to years of touring the country doing readings. She’s appeared on national TV shows such as “Dr. Phil” and “The Dr. Oz Show” as well as her own program, “The Last Goodbye,” which aired on LMN.

Follow Mike Householder on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mikehouseholder

