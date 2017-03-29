Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » St. Louis services set…

St. Louis services set for April 9 for rock icon Chuck Berry

By master
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 1:05 pm < a min read
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chuck Berry fans will have their chance to pay their respects to the late rock ‘n’ roll visionary.

Berry’s family announced in a statement Wednesday that what they called a public “viewing” will be held from 8 a.m. to noon April 9 at The Pageant club in St. Louis, Berry’s hometown. That will be followed by a service for Berry’s family and friends, including those in the music industry.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the viewing will involve an open casket. Messages with the family’s representatives were not immediately returned.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Berry was 90 when he died March 18 at his home near St. Louis.

Advertisement

Berry was remembered as rock ‘n’ roll’s founding guitar hero and storyteller behind such classics as “Johnny B. Goode,” ”Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » St. Louis services set…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1973: US forces leave Vietnam

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine helicopter underwater egress training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7225 0.0267 1.39%
L 2020 25.1813 0.0751 2.42%
L 2030 27.9311 0.1282 3.47%
L 2040 30.0108 0.1616 3.99%
L 2050 17.1771 0.1057 4.47%
G Fund 15.2732 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5852 -0.0359 0.94%
C Fund 32.6816 0.2351 5.95%
S Fund 42.4109 0.3200 4.66%
I Fund 26.6125 0.2100 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.