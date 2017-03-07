Stephen King ridicules Trump over wiretapping allegation

Sports Listen

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Best-selling author Stephen King is proving he can cook up a short story about President Donald Trump in 130-character increments.

King took to Twitter over the weekend to ridicule Trump’s claim that his predecessor tapped the phones at Trump Tower before the election.

The horror writer from Maine concocted a mocking scenario of former President Barack Obama wearing a utility worker’s coveralls to tap phones in Trump Tower while Obama’s wife, Michelle, served as lookout. King joked that Obama was still in the White House closet — armed with scissors.

King was so angry over Trump’s election that he took a brief break from Twitter. Since his return, Trump has been a frequent target of King’s.

