TCM Classic Film Fest dedicated to late host Robert Osborne

and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 6:14 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Turner Classic Movies will continue memorializing Robert Osborne at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles next month.

Festival organizers announced Friday that the eighth annual film festival will be dedicated to the channel’s longtime host, who died on March 6 at age 84.

Osborne’s TCM colleagues and friends will share stories about him during a panel discussion on the festival’s opening day, April 6. All festival screenings that day will be preceded by an Osborne tribute video.

Other special screenings are planned, including the “20th Anniversary Tribute” honoring Osborne that premiered in 2015.

Osborne was the TCM Classic Film Festival’s first host. TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz has taken over those duties in recent years.

