Thailand’s ex-tourism chief gets 50 years for taking bribes

BANGKOK (AP) — The former head of Thailand’s tourism promotion board has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for accepting $1.8 million in bribes from two Hollywood producers to let them organize the Bangkok International Film Festival a decade ago.

The Bangkok Criminal Court found Juthamas Siriwan guilty on 11 counts and ordered her to forfeit the bribe money. The court also Wednesday gave her daughter, into whose accounts the money was transferred, a 44-year prison sentence.

A U.S. federal court in 2010 sentenced filmmakers Gerald and Patricia Green to six months in prison after they were convicted of conspiracy under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits making corrupt payments to foreign officials for business purposes.