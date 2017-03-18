Sports Listen

The Latest: Dad who grew beard for daughter wins contest

and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 8:44 pm 1 min read
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Latest on a the 2017 Vermont Beardies competition (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

A father who grew a beard to honor his 11-year-old daughter’s memory has won the 2017 Vermont Beardies competition.

The event in Burlington benefits Make-a-Wish Vermont, the organization that helps grant wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Organizers say Saturday’s contest brought in nearly $30,000.

Bryan Sturge says he entered the beard contest as a tribute to his daughter Zoey, who died of cancer in 2013 before her wish of going to Disney World and swimming with dolphins could be granted.

The competition had three categories: urban beard, freestyle and backwoods. Sturge entered the backwoods category.

Actor Jonathan Goldsmith, the man who once helped pitch Dos Equis beer as the “most interesting man in the world,” was one of the four judges. He lives in Manchester.

___

9:50 a.m.

The man who once helped pitch Dos Equis beer as the “most interesting man in the world” is turning his attention to the best beards of Vermont.

Actor Jonathan Goldsmith, who lives in Manchester and sports a closely cropped white beard, will be one of four judges who will choose the winner Saturday of the 2017 Vermont Beardies competition.

The event in Burlington benefits Make-a-Wish Vermont, the organization that helps grant wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

The competition will be judged in three categories: urban beard, freestyle and backwoods.

One applicant, Bryan Sturge, is entering the backwoods category. He says he grew his beard to honor the memory of his daughter Zoey who died of cancer before her wish could be granted and he wants to give back.

