Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The top 10 books…

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 12:51 pm < a min read
Share

iBook charts for week ending March 5, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The Shack by William P. Young – 9780964729292 – (Windblown Media)

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

2. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty – 9780698138636 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Advertisement

3. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney – 9780425285053 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Burn by Helen Hardt – No ISBN Available – (Waterhouse Press)

5. If You Were Mine by Melanie Harlow – No ISBN Available – (MH Publishing)

6. The Hot One by Lauren Blakely – No ISBN Available – (Lauren Blakely Books)

7. Echoes in Death by J.D. Robb – 9781250123145 – (St. Martin’s Press)

8. A Harmless Little Ruse by Meli Raine – No ISBN Available – (Prosaic Press, Inc.)

9. Cole by Tijan – 9781536585803 – (Tijan)

10. Heartbreak Hotel by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780345541444 – (Random House Publishing Group)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

____

Topics:
All News Business News Entertainment News Media News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The top 10 books…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson makes the rounds on first day at HUD

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.