The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending March 5, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The Shack by William P. Young – 9780964729292 – (Windblown Media)

2. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty – 9780698138636 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney – 9780425285053 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Burn by Helen Hardt – No ISBN Available – (Waterhouse Press)

5. If You Were Mine by Melanie Harlow – No ISBN Available – (MH Publishing)

6. The Hot One by Lauren Blakely – No ISBN Available – (Lauren Blakely Books)

7. Echoes in Death by J.D. Robb – 9781250123145 – (St. Martin’s Press)

8. A Harmless Little Ruse by Meli Raine – No ISBN Available – (Prosaic Press, Inc.)

9. Cole by Tijan – 9781536585803 – (Tijan)

10. Heartbreak Hotel by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780345541444 – (Random House Publishing Group)

