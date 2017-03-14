Sports Listen

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 1:10 pm < a min read
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 12, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Moana (2016)

2. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

3. Passengers (2016)

4. Doctor Strange (2016)

5. Sing

6. Jackie

7. Arrival

8. Hacksaw Ridge

9. Assassin’s Creed

10. Moonlight

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Moonlight

2. Manchester By the Sea

3. My Scientology Movie

4. Loving

5. The Neon Demon

6. Catfight

7. Captain Fantastic

8. A Man Called Ove

9. Lavender

10. Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

