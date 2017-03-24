Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The top 10 songs…

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 1:55 pm < a min read
Share

iTunes’ Official Music Charts for the week ending March 23, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

2. That’s What I Like, Bruno Mars

Advertisement

3. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

4. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

5. Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & An…, Clean Bandit

6. I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft P…, The Weeknd

7. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fi…, ZAYN & Taylor Swift

8. Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara

9. Say You Won’t Let Go, James Arthur

10. Issues, Julia Michaels

Top Albums

1. More Life, Drake

2. Beauty and the Beast, Various Artists

3. Rather You Than Me, Rick Ross

4. ÷, Ed Sheeran

5. Moana, Various Artists

6. There Is a Cloud, Elevation Worship

7. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

8. WildHorse, RaeLynn

9. Trolls (Original Motion Pictur…, Various Artists

10. Spirit, Depeche Mode

__________

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

Topics:
All News Business News Entertainment News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The top 10 songs…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Astronaut Jeff Williams at Air and Space Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6892 0.0045 1.39%
L 2020 25.0981 0.0127 2.42%
L 2030 27.7942 0.0222 3.47%
L 2040 29.8396 0.0287 3.99%
L 2050 17.0661 0.0195 4.47%
G Fund 15.2682 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5788 -0.0168 0.94%
C Fund 32.5066 -0.0341 5.95%
S Fund 42.0157 0.1376 4.66%
I Fund 26.3273 0.1217 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.