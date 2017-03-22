Sports Listen

Thomas Keller shows off his sleek new French Laundry remodel

By JOCELYN GECKER
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 3:04 am < a min read
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Celebrated chef Thomas Keller has just opened a state-of-the art new kitchen at his famed French Laundry after spending $10 million on an extensive renovation.

Keller took The Associated Press on a tour of the Napa Valley restaurant during an interview where he reflected on his career, the culinary empire it spawned and his dream to one day return full-time to the French Laundry.

After more than two years of construction, Keller reopened the kitchen last month.

There’s also a 16,000-bottle wine cellar and 9,000 square feet of new landscape design still underway.

Keller opened the French Laundry in 1994.

He says he embarked on the redesign to usher the restaurant into its next 20 years.

