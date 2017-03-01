Today in Entertainment History

On March 1, 1968, Johnny Cash and June Carter were married in Franklin, Kentucky.

In 1969, Doors lead singer Jim Morrison was charged with several offenses after allegedly exposing himself on stage during a concert in Miami. He was found guilty of exposure and profanity charges in 1970. His sentence was on appeal when he died in 1971. Florida’s Clemency Board pardoned Morrison in December 2010.

In 1972, singer Merle Haggard was pardoned by California Gov. Ronald Reagan. Haggard had served time for attempted burglary.

In 1973, New York’s Joffrey Ballet gave its first performance of “Deuce Coupe Ballet,” which was set entirely to Beach Boys music.

In 1977, Sara Lowndes Dylan filed for divorce from Bob Dylan. The divorce would be granted in June of that year.

In 1980, singer Patti Smith married guitarist Fred “Sonic” Smith of MC Five in Detroit.

In 1987, actress Cybill Shepherd and chiropractor Bruce Oppenheim were married. They filed for divorce in 1989.

In 1991, Gloria Estefan opened her first tour after suffering a broken back in a bus accident, with a show in Miami.

Also in 1991, the Oliver Stone movie “The Doors” opened in the U.S., with Val Kilmer portraying singer Jim Morrison.

In 1993, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel got together for a concert to help needy children in Los Angeles. They had reunited only a few times in the previous two decades.

In 1995, drummer Bill Berry of R.E.M. left the stage during a concert in Switzerland after having a brain aneurysm.

In 1996, rapper Queen Latifah pleaded guilty to carrying a loaded gun in her car. She was fined and ordered to make a donation to a boys and girls club.

In 2014, Ellen DeGeneres, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Spacey, Julia Roberts and Lupita Nyong’o (loo-PEE’-tuh nee-YAHNG’-goh) posed for a group selfie at the Oscars. It was re-tweeted on Twitter more than three million times in two weeks, making it the most re-tweeted photo.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Clary (“Hogan’s Heroes”) is 91. Singer Harry Belafonte is 90. Actor Robert Conrad (“The Wild, Wild West”) is 82. Singer Mike D’Abo of Manfred Mann is 73. Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 73. Actor Dirk Benedict (“The A Team”) is 72. Actor-director Ron Howard is 63. Actress Catherine Bach (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 63. Country singer Janis Gill (aka Janis Oliver Cummins) of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 63. Actor Tim Daly is 61. Singer-musician Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) is 60. Actor Bryan Batt (“Mad Men”) is 54. Actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) is 54. Actor Russell Wong (“Romeo Must Die,” ”New Jack City”) is 54. Actor Chris Eigeman (“Gilmore Girls”) is 52. Actor John David Cullum (“Glory”) is 51. Actor George Eads (“CSI”) is 50. Actor Javier Bardem (HAH’-vee-ayr bahr-DEHM’) is 48. Actor Jack Davenport (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 44. Guitarist Ryan Peake of Nickelback is 44. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 43. Actor Jensen Ackles is 39. TV host Donovan Patton is 39. Actress Lupita Nyong’o (loo-PEE’-tuh nee-YAHNG’-goh) is 34. Singer Kesha (KESH’-ah) is 30. Singer Justin Bieber is 23.