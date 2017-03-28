Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Trump spilled beans on…

Trump spilled beans on grandchild-to-be’s gender

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 8:12 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump spilled the beans on the gender of his next grandchild before the parents were ready.

Trump’s son Eric and his wife Lara are expecting their first child in September.

In an interview aired Tuesday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Eric said his father was so excited about the news that he declared to a room full of people ahead of a speech in Nashville, Tennessee, this month “It’s a boy! I can’t wait!”

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Lara, who was introducing the president at the rally, says she told the president, “We haven’t told anybody!” The couple later announced the pregnancy on Twitter.

Advertisement

Eric and Lara said they didn’t mind the unauthorized disclosure because they know he was just excited for another grandchild.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Trump spilled beans on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Mixed-martial artist teaches airman at USO show

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.