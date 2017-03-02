Sports Listen

Turkish fashion designer freed from jail pending trial

March 2, 2017
ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish fashion designer and government critic has been released from jail pending trial on charges of inciting hatred through social media postings.

Barbaros Sansal was released late on Wednesday. The state-run Anadolu Agency says he is barred from leaving Turkey.

The designer posted a video tweet on New Year’s Eve criticizing celebrations “while there is so much filth, vileness and poverty” that many considered to be vulgar and offensive.

He was expelled from Turkish-controlled Northern Cyprus on Jan. 2 where he was vacationing and was attacked by unknown assailants on the tarmac on his arrival at Istanbul’s main airport, before being detained.

Sansal faces up to three years in prison if convicted of the charges. His trial begins in Istanbul on March 16.

