Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

China markets buoyed by optimism over growth outlook

TOKYO (AP) — Chinese share benchmarks rose Monday on optimism about the economic outlook after the annual session of the National People’s Congress opened in Beijing. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index drooped following North Korea’s launch of missiles into seas near Japan. Other Asian markets were mixed.

South Korean and Japanese officials said North Korea fired four banned ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) before falling into seas off Japan, in an apparent reaction to huge military drills by Washington and Seoul that Pyongyang insists are an invasion rehearsal. It was not immediately clear what type of missile was fired.

In a speech to the national legislature, Premier Li Keqiang (lee kuh-TYAHNG’), China’s top economic official, trimmed the country’s growth target to 6.5 percent and warned of dangers from global pressure for trade controls as Beijing tries to build a consumer-driven economy and reduce reliance on exports and investment.

Banks and health care stocks climbed Friday as investors priced in an increasing likelihood that interest rates will rise in the coming months. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.74 points, or 0.01 percent, to 21,005.71. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 1.20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,383.12. The Nasdaq composite index added 9.53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,870.75. Small-company stocks fell. The Russell 2000 index slipped 1.54 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,394.13.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell but remains just above $53 a barrel.

The dollar fell against the yen and gained against the euro.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for the early this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s only one major economic report due out today.

The Commerce Department will release factory orders for January.

Tomorrow, The Commerce Department will release international trade data for January.

Also on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve report consumer credit data for January.

ENERGY SECTOR-CYBERSECURITY

Hackers drawn to energy sector’s lack of sensors, controls

HOUSTON (AP) — A newspaper investigation finds potential cybersecurity troubles in the energy sector.

The investigation by the Houston Chronicle finds that oil and gas companies, including some of the most celebrated industry names in the Houston area, are facing increasingly sophisticated hackers seeking to steal trade secrets and disrupt operations.

The newspaper reports that Homeland Security, which is responsible for protecting the nation from cybercrime, received reports of some 350 incidents at energy companies from 2011 to 2015. Over that period, the agency found nearly 900 security flaws within U.S. energy companies, more than any other industry.

Many companies lack the technology and personnel to detect hackers. Equipment was designed decades ago without security features, and efforts over the years to link computer networks to devices that monitor pressure or control valves have exposed operations to online threats.

But steps are being taken to thwart attacks. For instance, the Coast Guard in a joint operation with Houston police, patrolled the waters southeast of Houston last year conducting sweeps for unprotected wireless signals that hackers could use to gain access to facilities.

But the vast network of oil and gas operations makes it difficult to secure. Thousands of interconnected sensors and controls that run oil and gas facilities remain rife with weak spots.

Power, chemical and nuclear facilities must adhere to strict cybersecurity measures, but federal law doesn’t impose such standards on the oil and gas sector.

PSA-OPEL

Peugeot to buy GM’s Opel, creating Europe’s No. 2 carmaker

PARIS (AP) — General Motors Co. is selling its loss-making European car business — including Germany’s Opel and British brand Vauxhall — to French automaker PSA group.

The 2.2 billion euro ($2.33 billion) deal announced today in Paris by GM and PSA — maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars — will realign the industry and create Europe’s No. 2 automaker after Volkswagen. The combined company could make 5 million cars a year.

PSA will join with French bank BNP Paribas in the deal, which foresees taking over 12 manufacturing facilities that employee about 40,000 people.

Amid concerns about job losses, PSA CEO Carlos Tavares promised to keep existing GM commitments to workers.

The purchase marks a major turnaround for PSA, bailed out just three years ago by Chinese investors and the French state.

CHINA-ECONOMY

China sets 2017 growth target of ‘6.5 percent or higher’

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has set an economic growth for this year of “around 6.5 percent or higher if possible,” down from last year’s 6.7 percent expansion but among the fastest in the world.

A government report Sunday says the target, down from last year’s goal of 6.5 to 7 percent, is in line with efforts to overhaul industry and create a “moderately prosperous society.”

Chinese growth has declined steadily since 2010 as communist leaders try to develop a consumer-driven economy and reduce reliance on trade and investment.

Sunday’s report also calls for more job creation, stronger exports and better energy efficiency.

GERMANY-DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank plans $8.45 billion capital increase

BERLIN (AP) — Deutsche Bank says it is planning a capital increase to raise 8 billion euros ($8.45 billion).

The German lender said in a statement Sunday that the capital increase will come through the issuance of up to 687.5 million new shares. Deutsche Bank also said it won’t sell its Postbank subsidiary but merge it with its existing units “in the medium term.”

Other measures include floating a minority stake in its Deutsche Asset Management business within the next two years, and creating an integrated corporate and investment bank.

The company also announced new financial targets to replace those published in October 2015.

It quoted chief executive John Cryan saying the decisions were “a significant step forward on the path to creating a simpler, stronger and growing bank.”

EGYPT-US

Egypt’s general intelligence hires Washington lobbyists to boost image

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian intelligence has hired two U.S. public relations firms in Washington to lobby on the country’s behalf and boost its image, the first such engagements by the country’s powerful security apparatus to be made public.

Filings dated Jan. 28 and seen by The Associated Press on the Department of Justice website Sunday showed that the General Intelligence Service — one of Egypt’s feared, competing intelligence agencies known as the Mukhabarat — has hired public relations firms Weber Shandwick and Cassidy & Associates Inc. The registrations were released publicly to comply with the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) of 1938.

The contracts show that the companies will assist Egypt in promoting its “strategic partnership with the United States,” highlighting its economic development, showcasing its civil society and publicizing Egypt’s “leading role in managing regional risks” in agreements worth $1.8 million annually.

PEANUT BUTTER SUBSTITUTE-RECALL

Peanut butter substitute recalled after E. coli outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A peanut butter substitute sold by an Illinois company is being recalled because 12 cases of E. coli have been linked to the product.

Glenview-based I.M. Health SoyNut Butter Co . is voluntarily recalling its SoyNut Butter products.

E. coli cases in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon have been linked to the nut-free product

Illinois public health Director Dr. Nirav Shah says some E. coli infections are mild but others may be life-threatening. Young children are particularly vulnerable.

Health officials recommend people not eat any variety or size of I.M. Healthy-brand SoyNut Butter products or granola coated with the company’s SoyNut Butter.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘Logan’ slices box office with $85.3M, ‘Moonlight’ gets bump

NEW YORK (AP) — The R-rated “X-Men” spinoff “Logan” slashed into the weekend box office, opening with a massive $85.3 million that surpassed expectations and ranks among the top March debuts ever.

The 20th Century Fox release features Hugh Jackman in what he has hinted could be his final performance as Wolverine. Word of mouth got a boost from good reviews for the unusually dark and dramatic comic-book movie that — like “Deadpool” — further proves moviegoers’ hunger for less conventional superhero films.

The Oscar best-picture winner “Moonlight” had its widest release yet, appearing on 1,564 screens. It turned in its biggest weekend, too, with an estimated $2.5 million.

Last week’s No. 1 film, Jordan Peele’s horror sensation “Get Out” slid remarkably little. It dropped to second place but still grossed $26.1 million.

SALON WORKERS-TOXICS CAMPAIGN

Push for healthier nail salons in California finding success

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A grass-roots effort enlisting California nail-salon workers and owners is racking up successes in reducing toxic exposures from manicures and pedicures.

Community health workers and nail-salon employees created the California Healthy Nail Salon Collaborative 12 years ago. Cities and counties in the program now offer certification for salons that swear off nail products with certain hazardous ingredients and that provide proper ventilation, gloves and masks for salon workers.

The program has taken hold in California and is gaining national recognition, winning support from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Representatives of U.S. beauty and chemical industries say the ingredients are safe at the small levels used in nail products. Critics call for study of any long-term threat to salon workers.

NEW YORK SKI RESORTS-RENEWABLE ENERGY

New York ski resorts aim for 100 percent renewable energy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s three state-owned ski resorts are pledging to generate 100 percent of their energy from renewable sources by the year 2030.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the commitment to transition Belleayre, Gore and Whiteface ski areas to 100 percent renewables is part of a broader state push to ramp up the use of clean energy, like wind and solar.

The Democratic governor has committed the state to generating half of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. He says making the transition at the ski resorts will ensure they do their part to protect the environment and stay viable for generations to come.

His administration is proposing $28 million in upgrades to the three state-owned facilities in his state budget recommendation.