Update on the latest in business:

Asian markets mixed after small Wall Street gain

BEIJING (AP) — Asian markets were mixed today after global finance ministers dropped a pledge to oppose trade protectionism from a weekend statement in the face of resistance from the Trump administration.

Finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 major economies meeting in Germany issued a statement Saturday that said countries “are working to strengthen the contribution of trade” to their economies. Under pressure from the Trump administration, which wants trade to more clearly benefit American companies and workers, they dropped language from last year’s statement that called on them to resist “all forms” of protectionism.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks limped to the finish line in another winning week after the Federal Reserve gave a more measured forecast than expected for interest rate increases. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 3.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,378.25 on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,914.62. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.24 points, or 0.004 percent, to 5,901.00. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose 5.49, or 0.4 percent, to 1,391.52.

The dollar weakened against the yen and the euro.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell below $48.50 per barrel.

Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Access pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An appeals court has refused to stop the imminent flow of oil through the Dakota Access pipeline.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Saturday denied a request from the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes for an emergency order. That means the pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois could be operating as early as today.

The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes have been trying to stop that from happening while their legal challenge against the pipeline proceeds.

The $3.8 billion pipeline will move North Dakota oil to Illinois. The tribes fear it could harm their water supply. Dallas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes that.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ roars with monstrous $170M debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney’s live-action “Beauty” was a beast at the box office, opening with an estimated $170 million in North American ticket sales and setting a new high mark for family movies.

According to studio estimates Sunday, “Beauty and the Beast” blew past the previous record-holder for G- or PG-rated releases. Last year, Disney’s “Finding Dory” debuted with $135 million.

“Beauty and the Beast,” made for about $160 million, is the latest effort by Disney to re-create one of its animated classics with live action and digital effects. It follows previous remakes such as “Cinderella,” ”Maleficent” and last year’s “The Jungle Book.”

This “Beauty and the Beast,” directed by Bill Condon, found widespread acclaim and some backlash for including what Condon called Disney’s first openly gay character.

President of embattled Uber leaves after 6 months on job

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jeff Jones, the president of the embattled ride-hailing company Uber, has resigned just six months after taking the job.

Uber on Sunday confirmed Jones’ resignation and in a brief statement wished him the best.

Jones’ departure comes days after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said the company will hire a chief operating officer who can help write its “next chapter.”

The San Francisco-based firm has been hit by several controversies, including allegations that it routinely ignores sexual harassment. A recent video showed Kalanick profanely berating a driver who confronted him about steep cuts in Uber’s rates.

Uber also acknowledged it has used a program to thwart authorities who have been trying to curtail or shut down its service in cities around the world.

Jones had left Target, where he was chief marketing officer, to join Uber in September.

Lobster-crazy China sets record for US crustacean imports

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) — The expanding market for lobsters in China is continuing to grow, with the country setting a new record for the value of its imports of the crustaceans from the United States.

American lobster was almost unheard of in China until 2010, when the value of imports grew 250 percent to about $7.4 million. Last year, China imported more than $108 million in lobsters from America, surpassing the previous high of about $90.2 million in 2014.

Chinese importers took in more than 14 million pounds of lobsters last year, which was also a record. The previous high was about 13.1 million pounds in 2015.

The uptick came in a record year for lobster catch in Maine. Atlantic Canada also has a lobster fishery and sends the same species to China.

China’s trading partners alarmed by food import controls

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trading partners are bringing the top U.N. food standards official to Beijing in a last-ditch attempt to persuade regulators to scale back plans to require intensive inspections of food imports that Washington and Europe say could disrupt billions of dollars in commerce.

The rule could inflame tensions with the administration of President Donald Trump, who has promised to raise tariffs on imports from China, and the European Union.

Under the rule, due to take effect as early as October, each consignment of food would require a certificate from a foreign inspector confirming it meets Chinese quality standards. Other countries require such inspections only for meat, dairy and other perishable items.

That alarms suppliers that see China as a growing market for American fruit juice and snack foods, French wine, German chocolate, Italian pasta and Australian orange juice. They complain Beijing already uses safety rules in ways that hamper access for beef and other goods in violation of its market-opening commitments.

Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat scandal

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s president has met with dozens of ambassadors from countries that import Brazilian meat to reassure them after a corruption investigation charged that meatpackers bribed inspectors to keep rotten meat on the market.

President Michel Temer said Brazil’s “government wants to reiterate its confidence in the quality of our national product.”

Federal police issued 38 arrest warrants involving the giant meatpackers JBS and BRF, dealing a blow to Brazil’s reputation as one of the world’s leading meat producers.

Temer minimized the investigation, saying only 33 of the 11,000 inspectors at the Agriculture Ministry are being investigated.

Wrapping up the meeting, the president invited the ambassadors for dinner at a Brazilian barbecue restaurant in Brasilia.

Earlier, Temer met with his agriculture and foreign commerce ministers as well as meatpacking industry leaders.

Minimum-wage hikes could deepen shortage of health aides

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. (AP) — Advocates for the disabled, elderly and chronically ill in New York are concerned the state’s move to a $15 minimum wage could deepen a shortage of home health aides.

More than 180,000 Medicaid patients in New York are authorized to receive long-term, in-home care, the most in the state’s history. But there are increasingly too few aides to go around, especially in the state’s remote, rural areas.

It’s a national problem that advocates say could get worse when the state’s $15 minimum goes statewide by 2021. It could potentially push low-paid health aides into other jobs, in retail or fast-food, that don’t require hours of training or the pressure of keeping another person alive.

New York state employs about 326,000 home health workers, but is projected to need another 125,000 by 2024.

Massachusetts panel opens hearings on recreational pot law

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are vowing to respect the will of the voters, but aren’t ruling out changes to the state’s recreational marijuana law.

A special legislative committee that’s considering revisions to the law opens hearings at the Statehouse on Monday.

Among those expected to testify are members of “Yes on 4,” the group that led the ballot initiative that made Massachusetts one of eight states where recreational marijuana use by adults is now legal. The group is demanding that lawmakers leave the measure alone and give it time to work.

State treasurer Deb Goldberg, whose office will oversee regulation of marijuana sales, also is scheduled to appear before the panel.

The Legislature already has moved to postpone the opening of retail pot shops in the state until mid-2018 at the earliest.

Chelsea Clinton joins Expedia board of directors

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Clinton is joining the board of directors of online travel booking site Expedia.

Documents filed with securities regulators say the daughter of defeated U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has joined its 14-member board. The company is controlled by Barry Diller. Chelsea Clinton is also a director of another company that Diller controls, IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Expedia did not disclose how much she would be paid, but non-employee directors each earned more than $250,000 in 2015, according to the most recent regulatory filings.

Filings for IAC say Chelsea Clinton is entitled to receive $300,000 in a mix of stock and cash each year for serving as a director.

The Expedia filing on Friday came a day after publishers Penguin Young Readers announced it will publish a children’s book by Chelsea Clinton on May 30. The book is called “She Persisted.”

In the book, Clinton will honor 13 American women “who never take no for an answer,” including Harriet Tubman, Sonia Sotomayor and Oprah Winfrey.

Report: Alleged Yahoo hacker worked at Prokhorov bank

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian news report says an intelligence agent charged by the United States in the hacking of half a billion Yahoo user accounts worked at an investment bank owned by billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, who also owns the Brooklyn Nets basketball team.

The report Saturday in the respected business newspaper Kommersant cited a source as saying Igor Sushchin worked for Renaissance Capital as a security director. The newspaper cited Renaissance Capital as saying Sushchin’s employment was ended on Thursday, the day after the U.S. Justice Department announced its case. The report did not say if the company knew he was an intelligence agent.

Renaissance Capital could not be reached for comment by The Associated Press.

Sushchin and another of the four indicted were identified as officers in Russia’s Federal Security Service.

Trump wants to build 30-foot-high wall at Mexican border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration wants to build a 30-foot-high border wall that looks good from the north side and is difficult to climb or cut through. The specifications were found in a pair of contract notices posted to a government website further detailing President Donald Trump’s promise to build a “big, beautiful wall” at the Mexican border.

The notices were made public late Friday by Customs and Border Protection. That’s Homeland Security Department agency that will oversee the project and eventually patrol and maintain the wall. The proposals are due to the government by March 29.

One of the requests calls for a solid concrete wall while the other asks for a see-through structure. Plans call for 30- foot-long prototypes to go up in San Diego.

Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance

NEW YORK (AP) — Meetup.com is taking a leap into the Trump resistance.

The networking site is partnering with a left-leaning labor group and a former Hillary Clinton aide to roll out a platform for organizing people who oppose President Donald Trump.

It’s a risky move for the company, whose millions of U.S. members include many Trump supporters.

But the decision reflects an increasing willingness of some major tech firms to take on the Republican president.

Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman says he believes the company has “a civic duty not to be quiet.”