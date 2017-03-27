Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks weaker as US health overhaul failure lingers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asian stocks got off to a weak start on Monday as caution among investors prevailed with lingering doubts about the future policy agenda of the new U.S. administration following the health care reform failure.

The Nikkei 225 finished 1.4 percent lower while South Korea’s Kospi closed 0.6 percent lower, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.7 percent while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat.

Advertisement

On Wall Street Friday, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index finished down 1.98 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,343.98. The Dow lost 59.86 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,596.72. The Nasdaq composite rose 11.04 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,828.74. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 1.22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,354.64.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled early this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are no major economic reports scheduled for release today.

On Tuesday, however, the Conference Board will issue its Consumer Confidence Index for March.

Also, Standard & Poor’s will release the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for January.

On Wednesday, there will be more housing market news.

The National Association of Realtors will release its pending home sales index for February.

NABE-ECONOMIC SURVEY

US economy to grow slower than Trump pledges, survey finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A survey of economists finds that U.S. economic growth is expected to accelerate this year and next, yet remain modest, even if President Trump’s promised tax cuts and infrastructure spending are implemented.

The survey by the National Association for Business Economics predicts the economy will grow a solid 2.3 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2018.

Still, those rates are below the 3 percent to 4 percent growth that Trump has promised to bring about through steep corporate and individual tax cuts and more spending on roads, airports and tunnels. Most of the economists surveyed assume that a tax reform package will be approved by Congress this year. About two-fifths expect an infrastructure spending proposal to pass this year, while rest forecast it will happen in 2018 or beyond.

HB2-THE REAL COST

AP Exclusive: ‘Bathroom bill’ to cost North Carolina $3.76B

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Associated Press has determined that North Carolina’s law limiting LGBT protections will cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years.

That’s despite Republican assurances that the “bathroom bill” isn’t hurting the economy.

The tally includes state Commerce Department projections for several large companies that backed out of projects because of the law, as well as estimates for dozens of canceled sporting events, concerts and conventions.

Still, other measures show North Carolina has a healthy economy estimated at more than $500 billion a year. The federal government reported that North Carolina had one of the nation’s fastest-growing economies months after the law passed.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has said news outlets are exaggerating economic harm done by the law.

AUTO RECALL

Nissan recalls more than 56,000 cars, cites power steering

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 56,000 cars because of power steering hoses that may leak fluid and potentially lead to fires.

Nissan North America says the recall affects the 2013-2014 Murano vehicles. It says the problem stems from the power steering hose clamp, which may not adequately secure the hose. That could allow the hose to detach and leak power steering fluid. That could lead to a fire If it leaks onto a hot engine or exhaust pipes, the company said.

Nissan says dealers will install a new power steering high pressure hose kit, free of charge. Car owners can contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov.

GAS PRICES

US gas prices down a penny over 2 weeks, to $2.34 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dipped about a penny nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.34.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the price drop comes as crude oil prices also slipped during the same period.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.01 a gallon Friday. The lowest was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.01 per gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.57, also down one cent.

KUWAIT-OPEC

Russia says oil cuts may be extended amid high compliance

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Russia’s energy minister says there’s “94 percent” compliance on a six-month oil production cut among OPEC members and non-cartel nations, as well as discussions about continuing the cuts to boost crude prices.

Alexander Novak made the comments Sunday in Kuwait at a compliance meeting.

Russia’s TASS news agency quoted Novak as saying discussions on extending the cuts continue.

OPEC agreed in late November to cut its production by 1.2 million barrels a day, the first reduction agreed to by the cartel since 2008. Nearly a dozen other countries pledged in December to cut an additional 558,000 barrels a day.

Crude oil sold for over $100 a barrel in the summer of 2014, before bottoming out below $30 a barrel in January 2016. It now trades just under $50 a barrel.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘Beauty and the Beast’ dances off with top box-office spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” has continued to enchant audiences in its second weekend in theaters.

Studio estimates say the film added $88.3 million to its total this weekend, down only 49 percent from its massive debut. The box-office juggernaut has earned $317 million to date from North American theaters.

In a distant second, Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers” opened with a strong $40.5 million. The PG-13 reboot of the campy television show cost a reported $100 million to produce.

Not so mighty were the totals for the two R-rated films that opened this weekend. Warner Bros.’ raunchy action comedy “CHIPS” and Sony’s space thriller “Life” failed to gain much traction.

“Life” earned $12.6 million, while the critically derided “CHIPS” brought in $7.6 million.

TRUMP-INNOVATION

Trump plans office to bring business ideas to government

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to announce a new White House office run by his son-in-law that will seek to overhaul government functions using ideas from the business sector.

A senior administration official said Trump on Monday will announce the White House Office of American Innovation. The official sought anonymity to discuss the move in advance of the formal rollout.

The plans for the office were first reported by The Washington Post. The office will be led by Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to Trump, and will report directly to the president.

Trump is preparing to announce the new office at a low point in his young administration, days after the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare imploded in the House of Representatives.

TRUMP-CARRIER-TAX BREAKS

Carrier deal touted by Trump unusual for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The deal brokered by President Donald Trump to stem job losses at a Carrier Corp. factory in Indianapolis is unusual for the state as it offers $7 million of incentives to a company still planning to cut about a third of its some 1,600 jobs.

A state economic development board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on endorsing the package nearly four months after Trump celebrated his role in the negotiations with a visit to the plant.

Under the deal, Carrier will keep some 800 furnace production jobs in Indiana that it had planned to eliminate.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger says Trump’s talks with Carrier parent company United Technologies about its federal contracts likely paid a big role in Carrier’s decision.

MEXICO-TRUMP

Mexico’s Catholic Church: Work on Trump wall is treason

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Mexico says Mexican companies that express interest in working on a border wall in the United States are betraying their country.

The archdiocese says in a Sunday editorial that Mexican companies have expressed willingness to supply materials or work on the wall proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The editorial titled “Treason against the Homeland” says that “what is most surprising is the timidity of the Mexican government’s economic authorities, who have not moved firmly against these companies.”

Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo says the government does not plan restrictions on companies, but warns that Mexicans will judge firms on whether they are “loyal to the national identity.”

It is unclear how many Mexican companies have expressed interest in the wall, which Mexico opposes.

IRAN-UNITED STATES

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US companies

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 American companies over their alleged support for Israel, terrorism and repression in the region.

A Foreign Ministry statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency Sunday said the companies are barred from any agreements with Iranian firms and that former and current directors will not be eligible for visas.

The move is seen as a response to U.S. sanctions placed on dozens of Iranian entities in February following an Iranian missile test. Iran’s sanctions are unlikely to have much impact as none of the targeted U.S. companies are known to do business in Iran.

The companies include Bent Tal, United Technologies Products. ITT Corporation, Raytheon, Re/Max Real Estate, Magnum Research Inc., Oshkosh Corporation, Kahr Arms and Elbit Systems.

IVANKA TRUMP

Ivanka Trump to attend women’s economic summit in Berlin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump is planning a trip to Germany to attend a summit on the economic empowerment of women.

A senior administration official says the first daughter was invited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during Merkel’s recent White House visit.

Ivanka Trump plans to attend the women-focused effort within the Group of 20 countries, called the W20 summit. It meets in Berlin in late April.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss details of the trip by name and requested anonymity.

Merkel and Ivanka Trump spent time together when Merkel visited the White House to meet with President Donald Trump. At the request of German officials, the first daughter helped arrange a meeting between American and German business leaders to discuss vocational training.

FEARLESS GIRL-WALL STREET

Will NYC invite the ‘Fearless Girl’ to stay on Wall Street?

NEW YORK (AP) — Should the “Fearless Girl” stand up to Wall Street’s charging bull forever?

That’s the question New York City officials are facing after the statue of a ponytailed girl in a windblown dress went up in front of the bronze bull early this month and immediately became a tourist draw and internet sensation.

What was intended as a temporary display to send the message that corporations should put more women on their boards is now getting a second look in light of the popularity and an online petition.

Some fans of the bronze girl already see the bull in a different light, as a symbol of men and power instead of Americans’ financial resilience and can-do spirit.

Shifting perceptions of the bull — from American hero to villain of sorts — outrage bull sculptor Arturo Di Modica, who wants the girl gone.