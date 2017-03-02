Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » US rapper Silento stuck…

US rapper Silento stuck in UAE over business dispute

By master
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 5:40 am < a min read
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Silento, the U.S. rapper known for his hit song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” has been stopped from leaving the United Arab Emirates over a business dispute, a government-owned paper reported Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi-based daily The National reported that a court in the city of Al Ain imposed the travel ban after promoter Makki Taj El Sir Abdel Halim accused the artist of failing to appear at shows he booked.

The court ordered the 19-year-old Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Ricky Lamar Hawk, to pay Abdel Halim 300,000 dirhams ($81,500), according to the paper. He was ordered to surrender his passport, a typical requirement in UAE court disputes, until the case is settled.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Abdel Halim confirmed the details of the case to The Associated Press by phone.

Advertisement

Silento, his record label and the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi did not respond to requests for comment.

The rapper made a nod to his legal troubles at the end of a show in a Dubai nightclub early Thursday, telling the audience: “I can’t even leave the UAE but I’m still in the club,” according to a video posted by The National online.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » US rapper Silento stuck…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

F/A-18E Super Hornet conducts aerial refueling operations

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.